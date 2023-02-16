Fulham boss Marco Silva says the most pleasing thing about his side currently occupying a European place is that their performances have merited it.

Speaking before Saturday's meeting with fellow high-flyers Brighton, Silva said: "We deserve to be there and we probably could have had more points. The position gives players confidence and the boost they need.

"The best way for us to prove it is on the pitch. We have a target inside this club, clear, in terms of points. Until we achieve it we won't change our target. If we get it, I'll be the first to create another goal. Because we need this. All of us feel we're on the right track."

Silva was also full of praise for his opposite number Roberto de Zerbi, whose Brighton team sit a place above the Cottagers on goal difference, having played two games fewer.

"His idea is clear. He's doing a very good job. Brighton have been improving season after season, when he came in they were in a good position. But he's a very good manager, he's proving that," he said.

"The players are adapting to his style. In almost 100% of the games they have more possession. They can frustrate teams. We have to be aware as we're a team that like to have the ball. But we have full confidence in ourselves.

"We're going to face a team with high quality. The way they are playing, the way they have been dominant. They will be tough to play."