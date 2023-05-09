'More attacking impetus as MacLean makes a positive difference'

Jamie Beatson, www.WeArePerth.co.uk, external

There’s a clear change at Saints under the interim charge of Steven MacLean. More attacking impetus, a bit more flexibility and players - Liam Gordon and Graham Carey are notable examples from Saturday - looking rejuvenated.

That win over Dundee United was obviously crucial - it’s given us a cushion. And given the three teams below us all have to play each other over the coming weeks it’s likely that even just one more win in our remaining four games would see us clear of any danger.

But we can’t rely on other teams cutting each other’s throats here. Motherwell - probably now the best team in the bottom six and with one of the best strikers in the league leading the line - visit Perth this weekend.

Our record against the Steelmen this season is good - seven points from nine. Avoiding defeat at the very least has to be the aim.