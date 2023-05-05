Manager Thomas Frank believes Kevin Schade will find his form at Brentford.

The German winger, who is a former Liverpool transfer target, is on loan with the Bees from SC Freiburg with the move expected to be made permanent in the summer.

Since his arrival in January, the 21-year-old has made 15 appearances for the club and is yet to get his name on the scoresheet.

Frank understands though why he was linked with a move to Merseyside.

"Kevin is a young player that needs a lot of development but he has shown very good signs of what he is capable of," Frank said.

"I am convinced he will be a very good player for us in the future. That is who we are. We need to develop players that can go to the next level and hopefully Kevin is one of them.

"That would be a nice story [to score against Liverpool]. I understand why he would have been linked with them. I think he would fit their style so I'm pleased he came to us."