Frank Lampard says he has had to accept the relentlessness nature of his job since returning to Chelsea as interim boss.

The 44-year-old has now lost 10 consecutive games in all competitions this season across his time at Everton and Chelsea and could equal former Norwich boss Daniel Farke's record of 11 in a single season.

Lampard admits it has been a tough spell but is determined to put things right before his interim spell at Stamford Bridge ends.

"I'm here in this period and I'm working with the squad to get some form of turnaround," he said. "I’ve had three permanent jobs, this is my fourth as such and I think everybody understands the difficulty of the situation I have come into.

"I understood it coming in especially in those first two or three weeks where we played five games and two of those were against Real Madrid. I haven't had much time to really lay much down. You have to accept that as a consequence of the job."

"As much as you have your great moments where everything feels easy, you have your moments where it is not so."