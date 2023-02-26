'A point fair'

We asked you for your thoughts following St Johnstone's 1-1 draw with St Mirren at home.

Here's what you had to say:

Allan: The boy Philips was unlucky. He's the Saints dynamo. A good performance from Mitchell and he must be contender for player of the season... top six possible, Europe doubtful.

Rory: I think the game was fairly mid, definitely started boring and slow. St Johnstone had more possession but ultimately weren’t creating enough and it was just both big defences cancelling each other out.

Phillips red card didn’t change the game that much, I didn’t really notice we were a man down. A great finish by Rudden, a point seemed fair.