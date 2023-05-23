Premiership manager of season is Celtic's Postecoglou

Title-winning Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been named Premiership manager of the season.

The Australian made it back-to-back league titles this season and his side are bidding to complete the treble with victory over Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.

Celtic retained the Premiership trophy with four games to spare and have won 31 of their 36 matches while scoring 107 goals and conceding just 30.

Postecoglou has already won the PFA Scotland manger of the year award and his latest accolade makes it another Celtic double with Kyogo Furuhashi taking the player of the season prize.