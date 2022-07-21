Arsenal's Alebiosu adds 'speed' to Killie rearguard

Arsenal right-back Ryan Alebiosu has joined Kilmarnock on loan, with manager Derek McInnes saying the 20-year-old will add much-needed "speed" to his squad.

Alebiosu, who has been with the Premier League club since the age of eight, ended last season on loan to Crewe Alexandra.

Having made six starts in League One, he heads for a season in Scotland's top flight.

"He covers the ground well, good stride and good speed about him," McInnes told his club website.

"What he lacks in experience in terms of game time, he makes up for with endeavour, running power and athleticism."

McInnes expects Alebiosu, who can play right-back, wing-back or on the right side of a three-man central defence, to immediately challenge for a starting place with the side promoted back to the Scottish Premiership.

Alebiosu admitted that he is "not familiar" with the Scottish league but expects it to be "very tough".

"It is a wonderful opportunity to show what I can do in this division as well as show my home club what I can do," he added.