Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, and West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, are Arsenal's main transfer targets this summer. (Sun), external

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested in Moises Caicedo despite the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder signing a new contract with Brighton last week. (Football Insider), external

Brighton and Nice are interested in signing 23-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson when his Arsenal contract expires this summer. (CBS Sports), external

Barcelona are aware that Spain attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, who will be out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer, would be willing to listen to an offer from them, while Arsenal and AC Milan have spoken to the 27-year-old's camp. (Sport - in Spanish), external

