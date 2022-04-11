Thomas Tuchel says that it's "important to dream" in football as he considers how to overturn a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final.

The Chelsea boss was very disappointed with his side's performance at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday and is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead.

However, he believes in his players and says the Blues will give it everything to stay in the competition.

"We need a fantastic script to overcome this, the challenge is incredibly high," he said. "But sometimes it's important to imagine things and to dream about it.

"We need to deliver and be ready to try hard. It's the beauty of the game that anything is possible.

"Hopefully, we will play so that belief grows within the match and then we can fulfil our dream.

"Champions leave everything on the pitch and that is what we will do."