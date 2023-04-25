Manchester United are ramping up their efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, with the 29-year-old expected to not sign a new contract with his boyhood club. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

United will increase Kane's current £200,000-a-week contract at Spurs to £300,000 if he moves to Old Trafford this summer, with the club also trying to tie down fellow England forward Marcus Rashford to new terms by also offering a £300,000-a-week deal. (Sun), external

United have joined Chelsea in monitoring Brazil forward Neymar, with the 31-year-old expected to leave Paris St-Germain this summer. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Manchester City will compete with United, Liverpool and Tottenham to sign South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli for £40m. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle United scouts were watching Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19, play for Red Bull Salzburg at the weekend. (90min), external

