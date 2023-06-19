Greig 'humbled' by 'unexpected' CBE

Legendary former Rangers captain and manager, John Greig, has dedicated his CBE honour to the longevity of his association with the club.

The 80-year-old has been awarded a CBE in the King’s first Birthday Honours list.

Already an MBE, Greig said, external of this latest recognition, "One of the reasons I’ve got this is because I’ve managed to spend all my life with a great club in Rangers.

“The club and the fans have given me the support and the respect which has obviously put me in line to get this, which I appreciate very much."

Greig is widely regarded as the greatest ever player for the Ibrox club, won five league titles, six Scottish Cups, four League Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup as a player, before adding two Scottish Cups and two League Cups as a manager.

“It’s a big honour and I look upon it as an honour to the club as well as myself," he added,

“It’s most unexpected at my age. I feel humbled because there are so many people more deserving of this than me.

“I didn’t know it was in the pipeline. I just got word from London a couple of weeks ago. I don’t even know how they got my address but they notified me by letter.

“My wife opened the letter and we got a shock because it was unexpected.”