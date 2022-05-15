Tottenham v Burnley - confirmed team news

Burnley make three changes from the side that lost to Aston Villa last weekend.

James Tarkowski has not recovered from the hamstring problem that he suffered in that game, so Kevin Long comes in at centre-back, for only his second start of the season.

Ashley Barnes will operate as a lone striker, so Maxwell Cornet and Matthew Lowton replace Wout Weghorst and Aaron Lennon, who are both on the bench.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Long, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lowton,Cornet, Barnes

Subs: Hennessey, Weghorst, Lennon, Bardsley, Mancini, Thomas, Dodgson, Costelloe, McGlynn