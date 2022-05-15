Tottenham v Burnley - confirmed team news
It’s less than 72 hours since Tottenham beat Arsenal here on Thursday evening but Spurs make only one change from the side that beat the Gunners.
Lucas Moura comes in for Dejan Kulusevski, who drops to the bench.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Moura, Son, Kane
Subs: Gollini, Austin, Winks, Rodon, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, White, Scarlett, Craig
Burnley make three changes from the side that lost to Aston Villa last weekend.
James Tarkowski has not recovered from the hamstring problem that he suffered in that game, so Kevin Long comes in at centre-back, for only his second start of the season.
Ashley Barnes will operate as a lone striker, so Maxwell Cornet and Matthew Lowton replace Wout Weghorst and Aaron Lennon, who are both on the bench.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Long, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lowton,Cornet, Barnes
Subs: Hennessey, Weghorst, Lennon, Bardsley, Mancini, Thomas, Dodgson, Costelloe, McGlynn