We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Jonathon: After a fantastic season, it would be a shame to say goodbye to David Raya, but that seems inevitable. We could use those funds to get an intelligent striker to take advantage of our great movement. If his injuries are behind him, why not Patrick Bamford?

Mike: Sell - Yoane Wissa. Could make a decent profit and I don’t 100% trust him with the ball. I think there is better out there. Buy - Either James Ward-Prowse (I think we need his free-kick ability to secure some extra goals with our top goalscorer out for half a season) or Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn as a direct replacement up top.

Ian: I would let Charlie Goode leave on loan, as the lad has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Northampton. This would enable Charlie to get regular football and get back to his levels before returning to Brentford. To replace Charlie Goode, I would like Nathan Collins from Wolves to keep a strong nucleus of defenders at the club.

Les: Ivan is the fan’s favourite but if he won’t extend his contract then bite the bullet and let him go. To buy, we’re good to go but if we have to, then maybe a central midfielder that can distribute to the forwards as well as defend. I don’t have names though.

Tom: We already have a new keeper, so sell Raya and get a massive amount of money. I'd like us to sign a striker as Toney is now unavailable, and I'd like Boulaye Dia from Villarreal.