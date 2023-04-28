Chris Sutton's prediction: 5-0

This is the 'Alan Shearer derby' between two of his old clubs and there is only going to be one winner.

Southampton were a disgrace on Thursday, bearing mind they were at home and needed to win the game. I thought their performance was gutless and they offered so little in attack.

The position Saints are in, I was expecting them to play with desperation and throw everything they could at Bournemouth.

Instead, they looked like a team who had already been relegated. How on earth they got a point against Arsenal last week, I really don't know.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are just absolutely flying. They have everything they need to finish the season strongly and secure a top-four finish - I think they will wipe the floor with Southampton for starters.

Blanco's prediction: I did think we might see Southampton bounce a bit after they drew with Arsenal but they have gone now. 2-0

