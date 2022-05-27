'Unlike many, I'm a fan of Rangnick' - your views

We've been asking for your views after Manchester United's season came to an end with defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Julian: Hopefully we’ll get rid of a lot of deadwood this summer. It’s really important that Ten Hag is given enough time. He looks like he’s loving it already!

Hugh: United have just finished one of the worst seasons for the club in decades. It was dreadful and it was NOT the fault of the manager. It was largely the fault of several trouble-making players who think they are big 'stars', arguing and fighting in the dressing-room, not co-operating on the pitch and leaking stories to the press. That has to stop.

Pete: Need a huge clear out and the dressing room needs to be sorted too. Mediocre performances became the norm last season and that's simply not good enough. New centre-half and ball-winning midfielder desperately needed and let's build from there.

Tom: Unlike many, I'm a fan of Rangnick. I think it's unfair to criticise the job that he's done at United with his hands tied behind his back. He inherited an unbalanced, toxic squad. Ole didn't sign a defensive midfielder as manager despite Matic being too old and Fred and McTominay not being good enough. He wasn't allowed to have his own coaches.

Mark: Culture of team success before financial return. Get your chicken and egg in the correct sequence.