Transfer news: West Ham looking at defensive duo

West Ham are continuing to hold talks with Rennes over a deal for Morocco central defender Nayef Aguerd, 26, and are close to agreeing a fee. (90 min), external

The Hammers are lining up a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, 25, should the Championship side fail to win promotion in Saturday's play-off final at Wembley. (Evening Standard), external

Full-back Ryan Fredericks, 29, is leaving West Ham after the club missed their deadline to offer him a new deal. (Football Insider), external

