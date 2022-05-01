West Ham v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

West Ham make five changes following Thursday night's Europa League semi-final first leg defeat by Frankfurt.

Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal in place of Alphonse Areola, while David Moyes replaces three of that back four as Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma and Ryan Fredericks all come in.

Mark Noble also comes in for Tomas Soucek in midfield and Said Benrahma starts in place of Michail Antonio.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Fredericks, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Benrahma, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen.