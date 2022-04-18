Will it be third time lucky for Chelsea in the FA Cup final?

A 2-0 win over Crystal Palace saw the Blues reach their third successive final in the competition, after losing to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester in 2021. They also lost the showpiece to the Gunners in 2017, but did lift the trophy with victory over Manchester United in 2018.

Semi-final goalscorer Ruben Loftus-Cheek said Thomas Tuchel's side want to "get Liverpool back" when they meet in the FA Cup final next month - a repeat of this season's Carabao Cup final - but how confident are you?

Only penalties separated the two sides in February, but do you think Chelsea can get their revenge and win at Wembley on 28 May?

