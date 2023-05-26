Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

Craig Dawson

Craig's arrival in January brought much-needed experience and leadership to steady a rudderless ship. The defender's calming influence on the team has helped steer us away from the drop zone. He has even chipped in with one of those elusive Wolves goals.

Ruben Neves

Captain Fantastic! Mr Consistent! Legend! When times were tough, Ruben got stuck in and helped dig this team out of the mire. He gives his heart and soul every time he pulls on the old gold shirt. The six years of Ruben at Molineux have been amazing!

Mario Lemina

Midfielder Mario Lemina's contribution can't be overstated. He mops up so many problems and allows the team to push forward in the knowledge he will provide cover for the defence. He never goes missing and has been a key player in Wolves' improvement under Julen Lopetegui.

Toti

Traditionally a centre-back, Toti has adapted to the left-back role under Lopetegui and he hasn't put a foot wrong. He has been athletic, strong and integral to the improved defensive performance. Great at set-pieces in both boxes, this has been an impressive breakthrough season.

Pick your 2022-23 Wolves player of the season from our fan choices here