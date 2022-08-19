Jonny Evans says he feels in a "good place" to take on the Leicester captaincy.

The 34-year-old says following Kasper Schmeichel in the role represented a "proud moment for me".

Speaking in the matchday programme, external for Leicester's home fixture against Southampton, Evans said he will allow his style of leadership to come naturally.

"You’ve just got to take things day by day, try not to overthink it and do everything with as much instinct and intuition as you can," he said.

"I think that’s what I’ll be trying to do. I think the fact that I’ve been here for four years now is helping with understanding how the Club works and the culture around it all.

"Being vice-captain last year under Kasper [Schmeichel] was a good experience to learn from him and gauge expectations that the Club puts on players and what the players expect from each other. I definitely feel in a good place for it."