Julen Lopetegui plans to meet with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi regarding plans for the summer and beyond at Molineux.

Wolves are safe from relegation with three games of the season remaining, freeing the boss to consider plans for the summer and beyond.

"First of all, I need to have a meeting with the chairman to hear his ideas about next year," said Lopetegui, who was appointed by Wolves in November.

"We have to improve and we have to take advantage of the summer, because if not, we know the level of the Premier League. The first step is to hear him and after that, we are going to take decisions about a lot of players.

"We want to improve and we need to improve. We have had a hard year. All of us have to be ready to improve and be able to compete better next year.

"This year has been a very hard year for all and can maybe serve as a lesson for all of us."

Four wins in the past six games have confirmed Wolves' Premier League status for a sixth consecutive season, allowing all at the club to plan without the anxiety of being involved in the relegation battle.

"It's better to have this situation of course," added Lopetegui. "We didn't want to wait until the last match without knowing our future.

"We're going to try to take advantage of this situation.