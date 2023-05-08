Former midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker said the Hammers "looked like the West Ham of old" in Sunday's win over Manchester United.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I thought West Ham were sensational. That is the best performance I’ve seen this season for West Ham from start to finish.

"Paqueta, Rice and Soucek were sensational in that midfield. Michail Antonio is the old Michail Antonio. I haven’t seen him play so good in such a long time.

"They really looked like a team that was up for it; they looked like the West Ham of old under David Moyes. It was a great performance, a big win for them. They needed those three points to pretty much guarantee playing Premier League football next year."

On whether 37 points will be enough for survival, The Athletic's Adam Crafton said: "I think 34 might be enough with the way it is going down there.

"I’m pleased for them in that they are one of the few teams down there that have stuck by a good manager and given him the time to get it right, even when it was looking really ropey.

"They could end up finishing 12th or 13th, winning a European competition and having one of their best-ever seasons. They have a real opportunity now to just go for that."

