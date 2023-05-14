I need to get 23 in three games... you never know' Mandron

Have you dreamt of playing alongside Kevin van Veen?

Want to know how it feels to do so?

"It's so easy," says Motherwell teammate and strike partner, Mikael Mandron.

"He's so smart. If I make one movement, he's going to make the opposite movement. He's always available, he's always making great runs and he scores loads of goals, too."

Van Veen may score loads of goals, but the French striker got up and running in the league in Motherwell's 2-0 victory against St Johnstone on Saturday.

"It feels amazing," the 28-year-old said of his goal.

"I've been back for a couple weeks now and got a couple of games under my belt and I'm really feeling better so I'm delighted to get off the mark.

"Those are the best ones, just a simple tap-in... it's a great pass from Spitts (Blair Spittal)."

There was a healthy travelling contingent of Motherwell supporters, who the striker enjoyed celebrating with.

"You can hear them all throughout the game, it really helps us. I was actually tired at the end of the game so I didn't have much energy to give them but it was great to be able to score right in front of them."

And despite the season drawing to a close, Mandron still has high hopes for his campaign, perhaps even overtaking the star Dutchman in the side...

"I'm getting close to him now on goals. I'm on three, he's on 26, so I'm going to catch up with him soon..." he joked.

"I need to get 23 in three games... you never know."