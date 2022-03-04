Lage on Semedo, Neto and Palace
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Lage revealed Nelson Semedo will be out for "at least one month" with a hamstring strain, but he is pleased with the options he has to replace him. He described Ki-Jana Hoever as “a young player with lots of potential” and said the returning Jonny is very important as he “can play both sides with big quality".
He doesn’t know if Pedro Neto is ready to play a full 90 minutes: “It is a question of continuing to train and do well day by day. He’s feeling confident, has no pain and is not thinking about what happened. That’s good but let’s see if he can play from the start."
On the number of goals scored this season: "We are creating chances but we aren’t scoring as many. The only secret is to continue to work. I am very happy working with this team, helping them with my philosophy and we know where we need to improve."
He praised Crystal Palace for forcing Wolves’ "worst performance of the season" back in November: "That’s the biggest compliment I can give them. They created different problems for us and we’ve been working on that ever since we played them. It was an important game for us."