Johnson dismisses Bojang claims Hibs treated striker ‘worse than an animal’

Manager Lee Johnson has dismissed claims that Hibernian mistreated Momodou Bojang during his six-month loan stint.

After the club announced they were using a break clause for the season-long deal, quotes attributed to the Gambian striker emerged via an African media outlet listing several grievances.

It was said that he had been treated "worse than an animal" while "strange taxes" had been applied to his salary and he was given accommodation with "a very small bed as you have in a prison cell".

The 21-year-old – who posted a screenshot of the interview to his Instagram story before deleting it – also said that "the coach would always shout at me".

Johnson, speaking after his side’s 3-2 win at Motherwell, brushed off the allegations, saying: "No-one shouted at him, we wanted him to do well, we tried to help him as much as possible.

"Obviously we do exit interviews with players anyway and I think he has got a little bit caught up in stuff he shouldn’t. But he’s a good lad and he’s a good player and I wish him all the best."