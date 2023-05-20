Ross County manager Malky Mackay told BBC Scotland, on the incident surrounding his side being awarded a penalty before it was overturned after a pitch-side monitor consultation that the referee told him he thought it was a 'stonewall' penalty at the time.

"Actually looking at it again, I think it could have been a penalty on Alex Samuel, on the second bite [the defender’s] right leg takes him out and it plays on, Conor Randall then takes it across," he said.

"Whether it's man and ball I don't know is the honest answer to that but what happened was Euan [Anderson] blew too early and he blows and then the ball rolls to my guy and the guy kicks it over the bar, and I’ve had the conversation out there with him and he accepts that he blew too early.

"It’s rolling to our guy on the edge of the box and he puts it over the bar, but he puts it over the bar after the whistle is gone. It’s an error, an error that the referee’s made and he’s been honest enough to tell me that he’s made an error there but we’re talking about this new era with VAR where things are supposed to play out and he should have played the move out.

"It’s rolling to the guy, he sees it, he blows for the penalty because he thought it was a stonewall penalty in his opinion, his words to me were ‘I thought it was a stonewall pen’. But he’s made a mistake, he’s not allowed it to lay out and that for me is unfortunate as far as we’re concerned.

"You kind of wonder who is refereeing games these days, who is the actual referee of games these days."