Kilmarnock 0-1 St Johnstone: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

It's mission accomplished for Steven MacLean, after securing a 15th top-flight season for St Johnstone.

He deserves immense credit for putting Ballantyne in for a first start of the season, and the young midfielder delivered with an all-action performance.

It was far from vintage stuff, and Saints were still wasteful at 1-0, but it's job done and MacLean will aim to use the final two games to impress on the club his ability to take them forward.