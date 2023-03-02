Analysis: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Manchester United have just been at Wembley, beating Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final for their first trophy in six years, and could be set for another trip to the national stadium next month.

A hard-fought 3-1 win, coming back from a goal down, against West Ham takes United into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a home tie against Fulham, before the semi-finals take place at Wembley.

United boss Erik ten Hag felt this latest victory was again a sign of the club's fighting spirit.

He said: "Again the team showed personality, character, never gave up and turned around the game and won.

"It's very important, a massive performance from our team and where we showed our mentality. We showed we have the character to deal with difficult situations, the team can keep going with energy."

United were 13 minutes away from going out after Said Benrahma's goal early in the second half, with West Ham missing two glorious chances to make it 2-0.

Ten Hag's side, now unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions, managed to turn it around with Nayef Aguerd's 77th minute own goal followed by Alejandro Garnacho's stunning curled effort in the 90th minute before Fred added the final gloss with the third in the fifth minute of injury time with practically the last kick of the game.