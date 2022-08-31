'Wolves wanted me the most'

Sasa Kalajdzic says Wolves were "the club that wanted me the most" after joining from Stuttgart.

"I’m really thankful and really happy to be here," he told the Wolves website.

"It was the club that wanted me the most in the end. In my career, at my age, it’s important to feel where the next step is and, in the end, I had the feeling Wolverhampton is the best step for my development.

“I had good talks with the coaches, and I met some players from the team. Everyone was so kind and so nice.

"I know that I won’t regret my decision because the people were all so kind, they welcomed me and I’m looking forward to playing as soon as possible."