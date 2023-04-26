Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Nottingham Forest showed a bit of fight against Liverpool at the weekend but still left Anfield empty-handed. It is going to be just as hard for them to get anything from this game.

Brighton are going to have to pick themselves up after the disappointment of their FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout defeat, but I thought they were the better team against Manchester United at Wembley.

I've got to say, while I admire what Arsenal and Manchester City have done this season, the Seagulls under Roberto de Zerbi are my favourite team to watch, with the confidence they show and the risks they take.

All the Seagulls players have a great understanding of their team's patterns of play and, while they might be feeling a bit flat after the weekend, I think they will be too good for Forest.

Kyra's prediction: 0-2

Lee's prediction: 1-3

Forest are not in a good place at the moment.

