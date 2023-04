Hibs are pushing to seal a summer move for Wales midfielder Jonny Williams, who is out of contract at Swindon Town at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Manager Lee Johnson admits derby hero Kevin Nisbet - watched by Galatasaray, Preston, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Sheffield United last weekend - might not be at Hibs much longer if he keeps playing as he did against Hearts. (The Scotsman)

