We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brentford and Leicester.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Ian: How Gareth Southgate keeps overlooking Rico Henry for an England call-up, I and many other Bees supporters will never know. Rico had a fantastic game. Mr Southgate, Brentford are eighth in the Premier League! Brentford are no longer just a bus stop in Hounslow.

Gemma: Disappointing to not take all three points but another accomplished performance. Frank’s stock only rises.

Billy: Love seeing Jensen so among the goals recently. Such a consistently high-performing player for us.

Leicester fans

Jane: It's been so grim lately that it felt like a win. I think Danny Ward has been thrown to the wolves, or rather Foxes, as a scapegoat. I don't honestly think he has played any worse than many other players, but the fans have been baying for blood - mostly Brendan's - and he's drawn the short straw.

Reuben: Very good game. However, we should be scoring after the opposition go down to 10 men. Missed opportunity for a much-needed three points. Was not at all confident heading into this game. Much more optimistic about the remainder of the season after this game. Rodgers should have started playing Iversen a long time ago.

Daniel: At least it's a point. Let's build from here. Consistency is key. Got to come back strong after international break. Nowhere to hide after that.

Carl: Sadly we have too many players who are not good enough. Amartey, Soumare, Daka, Mendy, both goalkeepers, and very sadly Vardy's time is up. Also we have too many players reaching the end of their contracts and are no longer playing with their hearts. We have to stay up and rebuild quickly in the summer otherwise we are doomed to go and stay down!