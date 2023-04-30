Newcastle 3-1 Southampton: Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "Who says Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak can't play together?

"The arrival of £60m Isak last August left a question mark over the future of Wilson, but he has risen to the challenge of his place in the team by scoring 15 Premier League goals this season.

"His introduction at half time against Southampton changed the game and the first of his two goals was supplied by Isak, who had been moved out wide.

"The two are showing signs of a strong understanding and will certainly be giving boss Eddie Howe plenty to think about as his Newcastle side close in on a Champions League place, with four points likely to cement it."