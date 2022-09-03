A﻿lex Bysouth, BBC Sport

H﻿aving spent a British-record £255m during the summer transfer window, the spotlight will be on Chelsea this season and also on boss Thomas Tuchel.

A﻿fter that sort of outlay the Blues will be expected to have depth and that showed in their victory over West Ham as both Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz came off the bench to win it for the hosts late on.

F﻿or an hour it was a pretty dull affair before Michail Antonio's scrambled opener sparked it into life, with Edouard Mendy failing to deal with a flick on from a West Ham corner.

M﻿endy was also at the heart of a controversial decision that saw a Maxwel Cornet equaliser disallowed in the 90th minute - with Jarrod Bowen deemed to have fouled the goalkeeper in the build-up, a decision David Moyes called "scandalous".

T﻿uchel also handed a debut to £70m signing Wesley Fofana, who will have the ideal mentors in Thiago Silva, 38 this month, and the experienced Kalidou Koulibaly alongside him.

I﻿t was far from convincing but it is a third win of the season in their opening six games for the Blues, who move up to fifth as a result.