Leicester v Aston Villa: Head-to-head record

Leicester have failed to score in their past two home league games against Aston Villa.

Villa have won two of their past four Premier League matches against the Foxes, after winning only four of their first 22 against them in the competition.

Leicester have lost their past five league games, their worst run since six defeat in a row in December 2014.

Aston Villa have lost their past four away league games. They haven't been beaten more times in a row on the road since a sequence of five in the Championship in January/February 2017.