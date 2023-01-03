Analysis: Leicester 0-1 Fulham

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Fulham's latest win means they now sit on 28 points in seventh place - and in a Europa Conference League spot.

In their last two Premier League campaigns they went down with 26 points in 2018-19 and 28 in 2020-21.

But relegation fights feel like a thing of the past for Marco Silva's men.

After the match the Fulham boss said: "No one expected us to be in this position before the season started. You are here to enjoy and embrace the challenge."

Against Leicester, the Cottagers dominated the first half and sat back in the second.

Maybe the Foxes may feel as if they should have at least drawn this fixture.

But ultimately it ended with a third win in a row for Fulham and three more points heading back to West London.

