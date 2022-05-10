Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

Well the unbeaten run couldn’t have gone on forever.

However, the manor we lost in after four brilliant games and performances was very disappointing. Aston Villa were just better than us in every department and wanted it more.

A very dull atmosphere arose at Turf Moor after former Claret Danny Ings slotted home his one on one.

Burnley created many chances but again they were squandered.

Some 14 shots and 49% possession again showing the change in the football and a more positive outlook on that. However, it means very little when you come away with no points.

With Everton yet again finding the winning formula but Leeds United stumbling in the capital, it makes you wonder if it’s down to just us and Leeds for the final relegation spot.

Luckily, we have a vastly superior goal difference over Leeds and, with their run-in for the final three, you’d back us over them.

Personally, a win in the last three for Burnley would put one foot on to a 17th-place finish.

With Leeds facing Chelsea before our trip to Spurs at the weekend, the feeling would be that both teams will faces losses - but anything can happen.

When Sean Dyche was still in charge, we beat Antonio Conte’s Tottenham 1-0 at Turf Moor thanks to a Ben Mee header from a Josh Brownhill free-kick. Let's hope that can be replicated at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.