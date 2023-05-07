Hearts 0-2 Celtic: What did the manager say?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "I'm just really proud of this group of players and staff. They've maintained an absolutely ridiculous standard this year. They are relentless in their approach.

"Having success last year, you always worry as a manager - are they going to be as hungry? From the first day, they haven't let up and it's a credit to every single one of them.

"We're a better side this year than we were last year. That's a credit to the lads because it's very easy to not have the same hunger and desire as we did last year. I haven't had to intervene at all in terms of making sure we're back on track. It's been an outstanding season.

"We still have four games to go and a cup final to prepare for. It's not over and we want to finish our season strong. These guys won't let their standards slip.

"I'm immensely proud. I've had a great deal of support, within the football club from Dermot Desmond to the board to the management. I've got an outstanding football team behind me that have trusted me. I feel really blessed for that, and for my inner circle who make a lot of sacrifices."

On his future, he says: "I rarely look beyond what's in front of me, that's how I operate. It's a hard-earned championship to win and we've done it in unbelievable style. I'll reflect on what's next after the cup final.

"We have to [celebrate]. The boys have already started. I dare say there'll be a few partying tonight."