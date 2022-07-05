With summer fixtures and a pre-season tour just around the corner, we asked you what you're hoping to see from David Moyes' side and which younger players you think deserve a chance to impress the boss.

Here are some of your comments:

Geoff: I am becoming somewhat frustrated with the new season, it's just a month away yet we cannot get deals over the line. Our weakness for some time has been the lack of a strength and depth in the squad. We aspire to compete with the so called top six but whether it's the board or David Moyes not making signings, we will not get there unless we get deals done.

Ollie: The West Ham U23's team have outperformed other academies for the past two seasons in the Premier League 2. There's plenty of talent there that's very good to watch. However, Odubeko, Oko-Flex, Longelo and Ashby regularly catch my eye. Some really good reading of space and passing from these players.

Leonard: I am very worried about the lack of transfer news on players. Why do other clubs get players much quicker and easier than we do? Looks like same transfer system in place despite new recruitment director in. So frustrating being a West Ham supporter. Please move faster.

Chris: Unless we get a striker and a left-back we will struggle. For young players I'd like to see Ashby.