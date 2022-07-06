We asked you what Ibrahima Diallo's Southampton future looks like and what else you want to see from the club before the season starts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Anthony: If Diallo doesn't ask for a loan move, or transfer, then he lacks ambition. You want players kicking off to an extent to show that they are hungry rather than sitting back and taking the money.

Ceri: Diallo is 23 with good experience. Lavia is 18. Surely Lavia will be one for the future and we still need Diallo for this season? Then next season Oriel Romeu will be a year older and Diallo will have improved. Please stay with us Diallo.

Paul: I think the signing of Lavia is actually the beginning of the end or at least the winding down of Oriol Romeu's Southampton career rather than Diallo having to go.

Greg: Sports Republic kept to their word. Club have been on the front foot which makes a big change from previous transfer policies. Get a decent striker and another attacking midfielder and then I'll be happy.

Kate: In all my years supporting this club I have never seen the like of this transfer window. To have made so many promising signings and in time for pre-season is both astonishing and exciting. In May we had suffered a horrendous slump and were creeping towards the relegation zone, and now we have a young and fresh new team. So glad I renewed my season ticket!