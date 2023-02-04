Postecoglou won't let Celtic rest on their laurels

Ange Postecoglou reckons a relentless quest for improvement has helped keep Celtic top of the Scottish Premiership for 12 months.

Postecoglou’s side scaled the summit on February 2 2022 when they demolished Rangers 3-0 at home and haven’t looked back since, clinching the title last season and leading the way by nine points in the current campaign.

"It's been a big part of this team, aside from the football, just the character and resilience they have shown,” said Postecoglou.

"Obviously that night was significant because it was the first time we went top of the table.

"As people always said, it's one thing chasing but it's another thing being chased. Again this group of players has handled it really, really well.

"I think the main reason is because we haven't really focused on our position in the table or what the points situation is.

"What we are focused on is trying to improve. As good as we were that night a year ago, I think we are a better side now.

"That's always our aim: can we keep improving? Can we keep adding layers to our football and improving our players individually and us as a collective?

"I think our form and performances since the break, we were very good before the break domestically, but since the break we have gone up a notch."