Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions the title race is done as he prepares his Manchester City side for an exciting run-in to the season.

City travel to Fulham on Sunday, knowing a win would take them top of the table for 48 hours at least, with Arsenal not in action until Tuesday at home to Chelsea.

Victory over the Gunners on Wednesday has put City in the driving seat for their third straight title win, but Guardiola is seasoned enough to know much could still change.

"People say it's over - it's not over," he said. "There are still seven games left and we take nothing for granted.

"I know Mikel [Arteta] perfectly and his players will not give up. We are respectful for the teams we have to play and we have to beat them.

"What happened to Arsenal [drawing three and losing one] can happen to us. You can drop points and we have to be aware of that."

He is, however, conscious the trip to Craven Cottage could offer a huge psychological boost should City regain top spot.

"It's a special stadium, against an organised team," he said. "They are exceptional in how they play so we have to be intense, aggressive and try to attack as well as possible.

"If we do our job, we will be closer."