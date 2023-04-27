Spittal expects Van Veen to be 'right up there' in player of year reckoning

Blair Spittal believes "brilliant" Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is in with a real shout of being named Scotland's player of the year.

The Dutch striker has 24 goals in 37 appearances this season and hit the 20 mark in the league on Saturday with an impressive solo equaliser in Motherwell's draw at Celtic Park.

Van Veen is only three goals behind Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi in the Premiership top scorer charts and, with nine in his last six matches, has a chance of emulating former Fir Park strikers Michael Higdon, Tommy Coyne and Willie Pettigrew and finishing top of the pile.

Midfielder Spittal, who voted for Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate for the PFA Scotland player award, said: "For a team that have not hit the heights we wanted to this season, for a player to score the amount of goals that he has, he has been brilliant.

"He has been brilliant to play with this season, I have really enjoyed it. Obviously we couldn't vote for him but I think he will certainly be right up there."