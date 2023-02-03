Chelsea going to be 'a serious threat'

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says "individuals don't make a team" but accepts Chelsea will be "a serious threat" after their outlay in the transfer market.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Wilson recognised Chelsea's ambition and noted boss Graham Potter's ability to bring the best out of a group.

"They've bought lots of players but individuals don't make a team," he said. "They've gone all out so must feel they need players in lots of positions.

"I'm sure they will be stronger for it as you don't spend that money on such young prospects and all of them be flops.

"It takes time to gel so it might not be this season that we see the best of Chelsea but they will be a serious threat.

"And besides, Potter gets teams playing football."

What do Wilson and co-host Michail Antonio think of Enzo Fernandez?

