Leeds have opted to trigger an extension in Luke Ayling's contract, which will see the full-back stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

Ayling's original deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but he will now remain at the club for an eighth season.

The 31-year-old said: "All my focus is on Leeds United staying in the Premier League this season, but it goes without saying that I love this football club and I am delighted to extend my stay into next year.

"I want to thank our fans for their continued support as well as my teammates and everyone connected with the club."