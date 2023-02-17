Tottenham v West Ham: Team news

Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are both available after respective Champions League and Premier League suspensions.

Spurs will be without injured trio Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon, while Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the season with a knee injury.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who went off with a shoulder problem against Chelsea, will not be fit.

Nayef Aguerd will be assessed after suffering a groin injury in that game.

