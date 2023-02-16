Beale has done a 'fantastic job' - Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale has paid tribute to the work done by Michael Beale at Ibrox, and is expecting a tough test when Livi host Rangers on Saturday.

"Michael has come in and done a fantastic job," Martindale said. "It's my job to focus on Livingston and how we can take points off Rangers, but it's going to be a lot more difficult than the previous two encounters this season in terms of the style of play.

"Michael has brought his own identity; his DNA was on Rangers with Steven [Gerrard] previously. There's huge differences to the team under Gio - it's up to me to find a way to combat [that].

"There's a huge difference in confidence and momentum in this Rangers team compared to the Rangers team we played at Ibrox. I'll set up in a certain shape, a certain system that I think can have an impact on the game."

Martindale added that he is relishing the prospect of playing in front of 8,000 travelling Rangers fans.

"It adds to the environment, adds to the atmosphere," he said. "I'd rather be playing in front of a sell-out crowd every day of the week, because for me, that's football."