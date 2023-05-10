BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore has been considering the main reasons for Southampton's seemingly doomed bid to avoid relegation this season.

Along with Saints fans Rob and Yas, he picks out 10 reasons for their struggles.

Rob chose the appointment of Nathan Jones as his number one, arguing: "We had a beautiful run of games that he threw away."

The Welshman was appointed in November to replace the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl but was found himself sacked three months later, after suffering eight defeats in nine Premier League games.

Jones was Southampton's shortest-serving boss in the Premier League era and departed St Mary's with the club rooted at the bottom - a position they still occupy with three matches remaining.

Yas also ranked his appointment highly at second in her list, but ruled formation and tactics as her main reason.

Southampton made a number of January signings under Jones but they have struggled under Ruben Selles after he was named manager until the end of the campaign.

Club-record buy Kamaldeen Sulemana has managed only one assist since his £22m arrival from Rennes whereas striker Paul Onuachu has started just three games since his move from Genk.

