Arsenal praised for 'proper away performance'

Former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison praised "a proper away performance" from Arsenal, after they beat Wolves at Molineux despite Gabriel Martinell's red card.

Martinelli was dismissed in bizarre circumstances but Morrison was impressed by how the Gunners rallied to hold on to the points.

"The sending off was ridiculous - really naive from Martinelli," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But they defended brilliantly and they've got a goalkeeper in fantastic form. They thoroughly deserved the three points."

Morrison does worry, however, that Arsenal's disciplinary record - this was their fourth red card in six games - will cost them in their hunt to finish in the top four.

"That was a proper away performance but the ill-discipline is a problem," he said. "Against a more ruthless team than Wolves, it'll cost them."

