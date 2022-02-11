Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Crystal Palace are still waiting for their first league win of 2022, but I don't think they have anything to worry about.

The Eagles are playing well and should have beaten Norwich on Wednesday for starters. That's been a theme of their season, in that they have not always got the points their performances deserve, but I'd still say Patrick Vieira is doing an excellent job as manager.

Brentford are on an even worse run, and have lost their past five league games.

What I like about the Bees is that there is no suggestion their manager Thomas Frank is under pressure and nor should he be. They are still creating chances and I actually think their losing run ends here.

Jeremy's prediction: 2-2

Find out how Lawro and Jeremy think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go